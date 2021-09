ST. LOUIS – Several cars were broken into Sunday night into Monday morning in Downtown St. Louis.

It happened in a parking lot along St. Charles Street at North Broadway.

Police said the crooks smashed the windows out of the cars and looked for items to steal.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.

Downtown Car Break-Ins details on Fox2 News in the morning starting at 4am. https://t.co/hYpNkYlrtC pic.twitter.com/YJWSHjxj47 — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) September 20, 2021

The investigation is ongoing.