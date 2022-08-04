FENTON, Mo. – The Saline Valley Fire Protection District just off of 141 in Fenton was the command center Wednesday night into Thursday morning for flash flood responses and crews have been busy.

Flood waters swamped the Covered Bridge RV Park near Highway 141 by Saline Creek. Rescuers went door to door through the campsite making sure everyone got out safely. No one was trapped and everyone was able to get out.

Down the road from there is Romaine Creek Road. First responders had to use boats to access the road where people were trapped in their homes. The water was rushing so fast that the first boat that deployed had to return to get a bigger motor. Several people were rescued.