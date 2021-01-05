Multiple I-44 eastbound lanes closed Tuesday night near I-270

ST. LOUIS – Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. MoDOT crews will close two eastbound lanes of I-44 near I-270.
This will shift eastbound traffic to the new eastbound bridge.
MoDOT said three eastbound lanes could be closed at times. They plan to reopen four eastbound lanes by 5:00 a.m. Wednesday.
