KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Firefighters are fighting a large fire at a business in Kansas City’s Northeast Industrial District.
Firefighters responded to emergency at a large pallet warehouse near Monroe and Nicholson Avenues shortly after 12 p.m. Thursday.
More than 30 units have responded to the fire. One firefighter was sent to a hospital for heat exhaustion, we’re still gathering information about any other injuries.
Smoke from the fire could be seen for miles.
This is a developing story that will be updated as additional information is released.