**Editor’s Note: The live video player may not have sound unless an official is speaking or FOX4 is providing an on air update**

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Firefighters are fighting a large fire at a business in Kansas City’s Northeast Industrial District.

Firefighters responded to emergency at a large pallet warehouse near Monroe and Nicholson Avenues shortly after 12 p.m. Thursday.

More than 30 units have responded to the fire. One firefighter was sent to a hospital for heat exhaustion, we’re still gathering information about any other injuries.

Smoke from the fire could be seen for miles.

A plume of smoke is seen miles away from a fire at an warehouse site in Kansas City, Missouri, on June 15, 2025. (Photo by Harold Kuntz/FOX4)

This is a developing story that will be updated as additional information is released.