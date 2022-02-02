Multiple MetroLink stations not operating this morning

ST. LOUIS – MetroLink has stopped transportation between multiple stations Wednesday morning due to the weather.

It is not operating between Lambert Airport and UMSL South MetroLink Stations in Missouri, and it is not operating between Emerson Park and Shiloh-Scott MetroLink Stations in Illinois. This decision comes as there is ice accumulation on the overhead lines that power the trains.

Instead, MetroLink Station Shuttles are taking passengers by bus between these stations:

Missouri: Lambert Airport Terminal #1, Lambert Airport Terminal #2, North Hanley, UMSL-North, UMSL-South

Illinois: Emerson Park, JJK Center, Washington Park, Fairview Heights, Memorial Hospital, Swansea, Belleville, College, Shiloh-Scott

Passengers traveling through the affected areas should expect delays of up to 60 minutes. All other MetroLink riders may experience 15-20 minute delays.