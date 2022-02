ST. LOUIS — Police are responding to a shooting in downtown St. Louis that injured three people Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Chouteau Avenue around 4:00 p.m. Police said the victims are in their early to mid-20s. All of them are conscious and breathing.

This is a developing story, and no further details are available. FOX 2 will continue to update as we learn more.