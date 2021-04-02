Multiple rocks at Rocky Falls vandalized, $2,000 offered for tips leading to conviction

VAN BUREN, Mo. – Officials are offering up to $2,000 for information that leads to a conviction regarding vandalism at Rocky Falls.

Park rangers with Ozark National Scenic Riverways said the vandalism happened between Saturday, March 27 and Wednesday, March 31.

The National Park Service said “removal of the markings is expected to be challenging and costly, as park managers strive to avoid any lasting scarring effect by either the paint or the removal process.”

The pictures show multiple rocks had words and pictures painted on them in red.

“Rocky Falls is a popular destination for park visitors and is an extremely special place for our local community,” Superintendent Jason Lott said. “Many local children learn to swim here, spending their summers clambering across the rocks and playing in the pool at the bottom. Residents treasure the area for weddings and baptisms. This kind of disrespect will not be tolerated, and we plan to take measures to deter future vandalism.”

The National Park Service asks that anyone with any of the following information contact them:

Description of vehicles or persons observed at the scene

Name of persons responsible or involved

Any other pertinent information

Caller’s contact information for compensation purposes

Call or text the Investigative Services Branch tip line at 888-653-0009, report online at www.nps.gov/ISB and click “Submit a Tip,” or email nps_isb@nps.gov.