Mummies of the World: The Exhibition coming to the Saint Louis Science Center next month

ST. LOUIS – Mummies of the World: The Exhibition will be at the Saint Louis Science Center on February 6.

The exhibition will showcase more than 125 real mummies and artifacts giving insight into how these people once lived.

“People are captivated by mummies on many levels,” Chief Officer for Science and Education for The Saint Louis Science Center Andrea Durham said. “We are excited to bring Mummies of the World: The Exhibition to our guests to share the science behind the various ways mummification happens, as well as the stories behind each of the mummies featured in this exhibition.”

The exhibition also explains the mummification process and the techniques in which researchers use to study mummies.

Mummies of the World: The Exhibition will be open during the Science Center’s public hours. Currently the Science Center is open on Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The exhibition is available from February 6 to September 6.

Exhibition tickets are available online at slsc.org, by calling 314-289-4424 or by visiting one of the Science Center’s box offices. Science Center members will receive discounted tickets.

Reservations are not required, but are recommended.