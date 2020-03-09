Muny 102 season tickets now on sale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Season tickets for The Muny 2020 summer season will be available beginning at 9:00 a.m. Monday, March 9.

Kicking off The Muny's 102nd season will be six-time Tony Award-winning "Chicago" from June 15-21. The rest of the summer schedule is as follows:

"Mary Poppins" runs from June 24 to July 2;

"Sweeney Todd" premieres July 6 and runs until July 12;

"Smokey Joe's Cafe" follows from July 14 to July 20;

"The Sound of Music" will make its return after a decade from July 23 to July 29;

"On Your Feet!" runs from Aug. 1 to Aug. 7;

And closing out the season is "Seven Brides for Seven Brothers" from Aug. 10 to Aug. 16.

The Muny proudly celebrates 102 seasons in Forest Park this summer. Single tickets will be available beginning May 11.

Only 9 more days until you can purchase #muny2020 season tickets! Did you know they start as low as $105 for seven shows? Remember to purchase tickets from our site and not the scam sites! https://t.co/VVznxAhUZj pic.twitter.com/UTgpfvdoiS — MUNY 2020 (@TheMuny) March 1, 2020