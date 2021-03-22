Muny 2021 summer season tickets on sale starting today

ST. LOUIS – The Muny is ready to start welcoming people back for the summer season.

Tickets go on sale starting at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

A press release said they will feature three Muny premieres, family favorites and the return of some beloved classics.

A final decision for the status of the 2021 season will be made in the late spring based on the health landscape and what information is available.

The Muny 2021 summer season lineup

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (July 5 – 11)

Mary Poppins (July 14 – 22)

Smokey Joe’s Cafe (July 25 – 31)

The Sound of Music (August 3 – 9)

Sweeney Todd (August 12 – 18)

On Your Feet! (August 21 – 27)

Chicago (August 30 – September 5)

Tickets be purchased online at Muny.org or by calling 314-361-1900. At present, the box office in Forest Park remains closed.