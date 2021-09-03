Muny cancels remaining ‘Chicago’ slate due to breakthrough COVID cases among cast

The Muny Theatre in St. Louis canceled the remaining performances of the musical ‘Chicago’ due to breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in the cast.

ST. LOUIS- The 2021 schedule for The Muny Theatre in Forest Park is coming to a premature end, officials announced late Friday, with breakthrough COVID-19 cases in the cast of the musical Chicago to blame.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday’s performances were all canceled.

“While deeply unfortunate, the decision to cancel the remainder of this season is unquestionably necessary. The safety of our Muny family, both onstage and off, has been a top priority since day one,” said Muny President and CEO Denny Reagan in a news release. “Out of 35 nights of Muny magic scheduled for 2021, we were able to spend 31 of them together. We cannot thank St. Louis enough for helping us usher live theatre back into Forest Park. This season has been nothing short of a homecoming for many.”

The 103rd season included Smokey Joe’s Cafe, The Sound of Music, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, On Your Feet!, and Chicago.

The Muny says season ticket holders will be contacted about options for their remaining balance. Ticket holders through MetroTix will be automatically refunded, while the Muny’s box office will reopen Tuesday at 9 am for customers who purchased their tickets in-person and want a refund.