Muny President and CEO announced retirement plans after more than 50 years

ST. LOUIS – The Muny President and CEO announced his retirement plans Wednesday morning after 52 years of service.

Denny Reagan plans to retire in December of 2021. The following month he will serve the Muny as a senior advisor.

“So often people say, ‘I’ve given the best years of my life to my job.’ I’m a lucky man, because my job has given the best years of my life to me. My career has been dedicated to an institution I have always been proud to be a part of, and I’m grateful for the chances and opportunities The Muny has afforded me,” said Reagan. “The last fifty-two years have gone by more quickly than I thought they would, and I turn the stewardship of The Muny over to the next generation with no regrets.”

Reagan began his career at the Muny in 1968 when he was 16 years old “as a “picker” on the clean up crew.” He then rose through the ranks and in 1991 he became the president and CEO.