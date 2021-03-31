17-year-old arrested for murder of 9-year-old Caion Greene

ST. LOUIS– Police have arrested a 17-year-old man for the murder of 9-year-old Caion Greene earlier this month. The man’s name has not been released.
The shooting took place just before 10 p.m. March 7 near a family member’s home on Lasalle Park Court, just south of Downtown St. Louis.
Caion was with family members dropping off food when two men emerged from between apartment buildings and started shooting. The gunmen ran after the car and continued shooting the family drove away, a neighbor said.
Caion was an exceptional student and a respectful, affectionate boy, loved ones said. His family said he was always full of hugs and smiles.