Murder investigation in St. James, Missouri

ST. JAMES, Mo.– The St. James Police Department is investigating a homicide this morning. Police Chief Ron Jones says officers were called to the scene at the Economy Inn this morning.
Chief Jones says the suspects were found a few hours after the call came into the department. They were located in the area around Highway 63 in Maries County, not far from the Rolla International Airport.
The suspects are now in custody of Phelps County officials.
The St. James Police Department released a Facebook post earlier this morning before the suspects were captured asking for the public’s help in finding them. The post said the couple was considered armed and dangerous.