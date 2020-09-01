Murder of Belleville teen still unsolved more than a year later

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill.- More than a year after the murder of a rising football star, the Madison County State’s Attorney is asking the public for help to solve Jaylon McKenzie’s death.

“Jaylon McKenzie’s parents should be watching him shine on the football field. Instead, their hearts are broken yet they remain steadfast in the search to find the individual that took the life of their beloved son,” said Tom Gibbons, the Madison County State’s Attorney in a press release.

Gibbons says his office needs more evidence to charge and convict McKenzie’s killer.

The 14-year-old from Belleville died following a shooting at a party in Venice, Illinois on May 4, 2019.

Gibbons says he knows there were many witnesses at the party that night. He is asking any of them with information to speak up as well.

In the press release, McKenzie’s parents say he was a wonderful football player, little brother, and son. They said their nightmare started the night he died and they too are begging people with any information to come forward.

“Help us hold whoever did this accountable, help our family find peace from this nightmare,” said McKenzie’s parents in a statement.

A Crime Stoppers reward of $5,000 is still being offered for information leading to an arrest. You can contact them at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477)