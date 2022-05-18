ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Police have ruled a shooting investigation Tuesday as a murder-suicide case.

Investigators say a man fatally shot a woman in Fenton during an apparent domestic dispute and then turned the gun on himself after a brief police chase Tuesday evening. Police have identified Shalonda Miller, 35, as the victim and Tyrone Barnes, 36, as the suspect.

St. Louis County officers responded to the St. Louis College of Health Careers in the 1200 block of North Highway Drive around 5:25 p.m. after receiving a shots fired. Police found Miller in the parking lot suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man near the scene, later identified as Barnes, shot at officers and then fled the area in a white Chevrolet Impala. One officer was injured after glass shattered in a patrol car. That officer was treated at the scene.

Officers attempted to stop the Impala, but Barnes evaded authorities. A pursuit ensued for about 10 minutes. It ended near Big Bend Road and Old Big Bend Road in Kirkwood, where police say Barnes shot and killed himself.

No officers were struck by gunfire during Tuesday’s incident. St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating the case.

Anyone with additional information can contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. To remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).