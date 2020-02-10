Murder-suicide suspected in deaths of man, his grandfather in St. Francois County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. – A 24-year-old shot his grandfather and then turned the gun on himself Monday morning, the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department said. The shooting happened shortly after 6 a.m. at a home in the 9400 block of Woodleigh Drive in Lake Timerline, a private development of permanent and vacation homes near Bonne Terre.

Deputies responded to a 911 call from the home, where a 71-year-old woman said she believed her grandson shot her husband. She reported she heard two shots and a short time later heard a third shot. A second 911 call was received from a male at the same location.

"Just a short time after that, we got a call from the 66-year-old and he said that he had been shot twice and he stayed on the line with the officers and the line kind of went dead and you could tell it was still an open line but no one talking," said St. Francois County Sheriff Dan Bullock. "I feel bad for the dispatchers because they were sitting there on the line with him when he passed,"

The sheriff said deputies found 66-year-old James Lange dead in the living room of the home and 24-year-old Nicholas David Brown dead on a bedroom floor from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

There's been no word on what led to the murder-suicide.

37.923107 -90.555404