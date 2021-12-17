Murder suspect arrested in Eureka after asking for ride to Lake of the Ozarks

ST. LOUIS–A man wanted for an apparently random fatal shooting in Jefferson County is now in custody. The Sheriff’s Office says Jacob Stevenson used a 9mm handgun to shoot James Rhodes in the back of his head on October 29 in Imperial and was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action last month.

Eureka Police took Stevenson into custody Thursday after that department said Stevenson was walking along Fox Creek Road late Thursday afternoon, stopped at a home and asked people inside for a ride to the Lake of the Ozarks. They instead gave him a ride to the Super 8 Motel. Police say when they were called to the motel to check on his welfare, he gave them a bogus name. Eureka Police Lt. Mike Werges said once the officers had his real name and date of birth, they located the outstanding murder warrant and placed him under arrest before transporting him to Jefferson County authorities in Hillsboro.

According to the probable cause statement filed by the Sheriff’s office in November, authorities said they believed Stevenson was a danger to the community because he “shot and killed a person, seemingly at random, as there have been no prior ties found between the victim and suspect.”