Murder suspect arrested after a body was found under the Poplar Street Bridge

Lamonte Jackson

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A suspect has been placed under arrest for murder in the 2900 block of Michigan on January 3. The victim’s body was discovered under the Poplar Street Bridge on January 13. Lamonte Jackson, 51, faces charges for murder, armed criminal action, and tampering with evidence.

East St. Louis Police found the victim’s body near 6th Street and Trendley Ave two weeks ago. An investigation conducted by Illinois State Police investigation revealed that the homicide happened in the city of St. Louis earlier in January. This led to Jackson’s arrest on January 27. St. Louis Metropolitan Police then assumed the investigation. Police have yet not shared what evidence they found to lead to the arrest.

The victim, Charles Braxton, 57, is from Florissant, Missouri. The suspect lives in St. Louis.