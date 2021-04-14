Murder victim identified; suspect still on run after Moline Acres standoff

MOLINE ACRES, Mo.– St. Louis County Police have identified a man killed in a murder last night. Police are still looking for the shooter who escaped during a standoff.

Marquise Foston, 28-years-old, was shot on the 2300 block of Chambers Road in Moline Acres.

Officers went inside the residence and found Foston along with the suspected shooter, who had barricaded himself inside the home.

St. Louis County’s tactical operations unit was called to the scene hoping to resolve a situation. Authorities eventually determined the individual had escaped. He is still on the loose.

It is believed the suspected shooter escaped before the county tactical unit was called.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS.