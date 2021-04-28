Murder victim identified; suspect still on the run after Monday shooting

ST. LOUIS– St. Louis Metropolitan Police say 19-year-old Keon Barnes was shot and killed Monday night. A 13-year-old boy was also injured in the shooting in an alley near Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.
Police say after they were shot, the men ran into Martin’s Market for help.
There have been more than 60 murders in the city so far this year.
Police are still looking for a suspect. Call police at 911. You can also send an anonymous tip and be eligible for a reward by calling CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.