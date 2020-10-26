Musial Awards to honor Stan the Man’s 100th birthday during ‘Stantennial Celebration’

ST. LOUIS – The Musial Awards will be celebrating Stan Musial’s 100th birthday with a “Stantennial Celebration” at Busch Stadium on his birthday, Nov. 21.

The awards have taken place every year since 2005 at the Stifel Theatre.

Due to COVID, The Musial Awards has teamed up with the St. Louis Sports Commission to organize an event where fans can come to the ballpark to remember the history and accomplishments of “Stan the Man.”

According to the St. Louis Sports Commission, fans will select a time to enter the ballpark between noon and 2:45 p.m.

They will be guided through various activities on the field while being socially distant.

The Statennial Celebration will include a walk around the Busch Stadium Musial-themed warning track, unique photo opportunities, a chance for kids to run the bases, a tribute on the Busch Stadium video board, a “Holding History” museum experience and display featuring Musial memorabilia, a harmonica salute, and a pre-packaged birthday cupcake to take home.

Tickets cost $20 to attend the event and will be separated by time to ensure social distancing. The experience is expected to take approximately 45 minutes.

To purchase tickets visit Cardinals.com/Stan100. Free parking will also be available to ticketholders.

Fans are also invited to participate in a drive-by birthday party parade at the Stan Musial Statue.

Tickets are not required for the parade.

In addition to the Busch Stadium event, fans can celebrate at home by ordering a Stantennial Party Box.

The box will be filled with fun birthday treats, one-of-a-kind items, and a commemorative book that celebrates 15 years of the Musial Awards in St. Louis.Proceeds benefit the Musial Awards.

For more information about the party box, visit MusialAwards.com/PartyBox.

The Musial Awards wants fans to share their favorite memories and stories of Stan on social media or on the Musial Awards website by using #StanMusialMoment and tagging @Musial Awards or by visiting MusialAwards.com/Moments.

Latest headlines: