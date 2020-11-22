Musician creates fundraiser for Charlack Pub to stay afloat during pandemic

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Charlack Pub is a St. Louis hotspot for locals who love good drinks and good music. Sam Koltun grew up playing in bands at the pub and is now raising funds to help keep his second home alive even from afar.

Due to the pandemic and newly issued St. Louis County lockdowns, Charlack Pub does not see themselves surviving this second shutdown.

Koltun grew up playing in bands at the pub and created a GoFundMe page with a goal of 6,000 dollars to help keep them afloat.

Charlack Pub owner Judy Rufkahr has also been selling t-shirts for the past 6 months to recover from the first shut down and keep things functioning as usual.

Rufkahr said she has depleted all of her funds trying to keep the pub open and has not received any government assistance through this pandemic.

The support of her loyal customers gives her hope.

“I’m hoping because they did set up a GoFundMe page, Sammie did, and everyone has been donating generously to it. They’re coming in and buying my shirts,” Rufkahr said.

“That’s what made me launch the GoFundMe because you just can’t let a place like that go under,” Koltun said.

To help keep the pub afloat, click here.