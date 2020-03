Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Some entertainment for music lovers quarantined in their homes. Sir Elton John will host an hour-long "living room concert" this Sunday night. The benefit show will raise money for health care workers and first responders.

Musicians like Alicia Keys, the Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey, and Tim Mcgraw will all perform from their own homes.

The iHeart Living Room Concert for America will air Sunday night at eight on FOX 2.