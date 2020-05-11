Must-See video: Truck flips during police chase and keeps going

McCloud, Okla – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and McLoud Police Department were involved in a chase Monday afternoon.

It is unknown where the chase started, but at one point, the driver was traveling westbound on I-40 from McLoud.

The chase continued westbound into Midwest City near Reno and Douglas.

The truck was eventually sent into the barrier on westbound I-40 by a pit maneuver by a Highway Patrolman, but then kept on going.

Our sister-station, KFOR in Oklahoma City, was following this developing story with crews on the air and the ground.

KFOR’s news chopper was over the end of the chase that ended with two arrests.