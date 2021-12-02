‘My heart sank’: Friends and family mourn St. Louis County officer killed in crash

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Friends, family members, and fellow officers are still coming to grips with the loss of the St. Louis County police detective who died in a head-on collision Wednesday.

A memorial at the Central County Precinct is filled with flowers and letters in honor of fallen Det. Antonio Valentine. He was a 14-year veteran of the St. Louis County Police Department.

“It’s tragic. It’s devasting to the family and police,” said Chief Ron Battelle, executive director of BackStoppers. “A line of duty death is hard for everybody involved.”

Valentine, 42, was driving an unmarked police vehicle when a black sedan traveling at a high rate of speed crashed into it near Crete Drive and Chambers Road in Bellefontaine Neighbors. Moments before the crash, Drug Unit Detectives attempted to stop the sedan for an investigation.

Valentine was rushed to Barnes Jewish Hospital, where he died from his injuries. Another detective, who was in the vehicle with Valentine, was treated at the hospital and later released.

“When we got word it was Det. Valentine, my heart sank, and I was in disbelief,” said Clay Farmer, a police academy instructor who taught Valentine. “I had to process what happened. Then, grief sat in thinking about his family and the officer. I know him personally.”

Police on Thursday identified the driver of the other car as 33-year-old Alfred Mayes. He also died from his injuries in the crash. Investigators said Mayes was driving a stolen Jetta.

According to court records, Mayes has been in trouble with the law before . He was charged in a domestic assault case in 2017, arrested for robbery in 2018 and arrested for fighting with a family member. Court records indicate that in 2019, Mayes was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Valentine joined the police force in 2007 and was most recently assigned to the Bureau of Drug Enforcement. He was also an Army veteran who served in Iraq.

“He was so passionate,” said Farmer “He asked questions and questions. His positive energy stood out to me among all 30 people.”



Valentine attended Beaumont High School and Lindenwood University. He leaves behind 4 children ranging in age 10 to 22. BackStoppers said the fallen officer also fought in the ring during the 2010 Guns and Hoses fundraiser.

“You are doing your job and it get dangerous and sometimes it takes your life and that’s where Backstoppers steps in and take care of the families,” said Battelle.

A Celebration of Life Mass for Valentine will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 10, at Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis, located at 4431 Lindell Blvd. Military Honors and Interment will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Masks are required.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Officer Antonio Antoine Valentine, click here.