ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The NAACP hosts free COVID-19 testing and a food giveaway today for those struggling to put food on the table during the pandemic.

Organizers plan to give away more than 800 meals during this free drive-up event. It is from 10:00 am until noon at the St. Vincent Home for Children on Florissant Road.

Free COVID-19 testing will also be available and you do not need to bring an insurance card.