NAACP, Omega Psi Phi fraternity distributes over 500 food boxes to St. Louis residents

ST. LOUIS – The local chapter of the NAACP collaborated with the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. to give out boxes of food and masks Saturday to help those in need during the pandemic.

The free drive-through food giveaway was held at the Omega Center where hundreds of cars lined up for fresh fruit, meat, vegetables, bread, and milk along with personal protective equipment.

John Bowman, President of the NAACP chapter said, “We are just happy to come into the community as frat brothers and as the NAACP, joining together to make sure we make sure we address the needs of the community.”

“Things are hard for a lot of people that live in this community, in this country and this nation,” Rodney Hubbard, an Omega Psi Phi member said. “We want to show love, to aid and assist those who may be behind on their bills, or things may just be tough for them.

Members of the NAACP and Upsilon Omega Psi Phi Inc. graduate chapter helped distribute more than 500 boxes of food to local residents.

“We were founded in 1911 and the key to our organization is service; today we are providing service for those who are having rough times right now,” Hubbard said.

The organizations said for some people, it’s been a real struggle to provide food for their families so the food giveaway will help fill that void.

The free drive-through giveaway will be held the next two Saturdays. Nov. 14 and 21 beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the Omega Center.

