Narhwhal, the unicorn puppy from Missouri, featured in ‘Dogs of the Year’ special tonight

ST. LOUIS– Narwhal, the rescued puppy who gained international attention because of a second tail on his forehead, is going to be back in the spotlight tonight.

Narwhal, also known as the unicorn puppy, will be featured in the CW special, Dogs of the Year. It is an annual countdown of the top 10 dog stories of the year.

Narwhal was found wandering on the side of the road near a dumpsite in Jackson, Missouri. Mac’s Mission helped give the dog a new lease on life.

Narwhal had frostbite on one paw and was destined to perish there, but that wasn’t his fate.

The dog was unlike any other dog you’ve ever seen before. Narwhal has two tails, one in its normal spot and one sprouting out between his eyes.

Narwhal’s photo went viral after it was posted on the Mac’s Mission Facebook page. The rescue group and Narwhal is using his new-found fame to promote that being different is OK.

You can watch Dogs of the Year tonight at 8pm on KPLR11.

