NASA is putting cellphone service on the moon

ST. LOUIS – NASA and Nokia are teaming up to add cell service to the moon; specifically, NASA will install a 4G network.

Astronauts are scheduled to return to the moon by 2024 and the space agency wants to ensure their phones work in space.

Nokia hopes to have the wireless broadband communications system up and running by 2022.

Cell service will give astronauts voice and video communications capabilities, help with data exchange, and facilitate deployment and control over lunar rovers and other devices.