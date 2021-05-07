NASA makes history with new sounds from Mars Perseverance rover

ST. LOUIS– Another first for NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover during its historic mission. For the first time, a spacecraft on another planet recorded the sounds of a separate spacecraft.
The Perseverance Rover used one of its two microphones to listen as the Ingenuity helicopter flew for the fourth time on April 30.
A new video combines footage of the solar-powered helicopter taken by Perseverance’s Mastcam-Z imager with audio from a microphone on the rover’s SuperCam laser instrument.
NASA says with the Perseverance rover 262 feet from the helicopter’s takeoff and landing spot, it was unclear if the microphone would pick up any sound.
When the helicopter is in flight and its blades spin at 2,357 rpm, the sound is greatly muffled by the thin Martian atmosphere.