CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Fuel leaks have forced NASA to scrub the launch of its new moon rocket on a no-crew test flight. The next launch attempt will not take place until Friday at the earliest.

The 322-foot Space Launch System rocket was set to lift off Monday morning with three test dummies aboard on its first flight, a mission to propel a capsule into orbit around the moon. The shakedown flight, when it happens, will be a big step forward in America’s quest to put astronauts back on the moon for the first time since the end of the Apollo program 50 years ago.

NASA hopes to send four astronauts around the moon in 2024 and land humans there as early as 2025.

The largest heat shield ever built of this kind will be tested as Orion will eventually re-enter the earth’s atmosphere at 25,000 miles per hour. It will need to withstand temperatures as hot as 5,000 degrees Fahrenheit.

NASA officials spoke about the importance of this mission.

“That sets us up for future missions which will have crew onboard,” NASA Astronaut Zena Cardman said. “Artemis 2 hopefully launching in two years or so, plus or minus. That will have four astronauts on board going around the moon and then after that, Artemis 3 and future missions will actually land people on the moon.”

If Monday’s launch doesn’t happen, there are backup opportunities this Friday and on Labor Day.