MADISON, Il. – NASCAR comes to St. Louis this weekend, and the inaugural “Enjoy Illinois 300” race is sold-out.

The race will take place Sunday at 2:30 p.m. in Madison, Illinois at the World Wide Technology Raceway.

Fifty-seven thousand seats and more than 1,200 campsites will be full on race day.

Ticketed fans will be entertained by 30 bands on 5 stages, and several interactive STEM activities including RaceAR. This features first-of-its-kind augmented reality race simulations developed by World Wide Technology.

Community youth programs will showcase robotics, karting and STEM through hands-on activities, while an esports tournament determines the winner of a 16-team double-elimination contest hosted live on the Midway prior to the NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday.

There’s also going to be a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race Saturday.

Sunday’s race will be the first sell-out and largest single-day crowd ever at World Wide Technology Raceway.