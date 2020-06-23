NASCAR stands in solidarity with Bubba Wallace over racism

ST. LOUIS – The NASCAR racing community is standing in solidarity with the sport’s only black driver after a racist discovery in his garage.

The emotional moment happened just before drivers started their engines.

“I am proud of NASCAR for stepping up to the plate and delivering in a huge way,” said driver Bubba Wallace.

That’s how Wallace described his support after wearing an I can’t breathe shirt and wrapping his car with decals of #BlackLivesMatter.

“The moment of silence we had before firing off in Atlanta I sat there and had tears in my eyes,” he said weeks prior.

What the young driver says he could’ve never prepared for was a noose hanging in his racetrack garage stall a few weeks later.

What made this even more alarming is Wallace is NASCAR’s only black driver.

As word got around the racing community, and overextending amount of support started to outweigh the ignorant act that led to the moment.

Just ahead of the rain-delayed Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, Wallace, along with a countless number of NASCAR drivers and their staff walked in solidarity together.

An emotional Wallace took in the moment as an investigation is underway to find the culprits behind the racist act.

“All in all we won today,” he said. “The pre-race deal. The pre-race deal was probably one of the hardest things I had to witness in my life. From all the supporters from drivers to crew members, everybody here!”

Maryland Height’s based World Wide Technology, a huge sponsor of Wallace is speaking out about who the founder and chairman, David Steward, is calling a top-tier NASCAR driver and his friend.

Steward says in a statement, “Bubba continues to prove that he is both a top-tier NASCAR driver and a first-rate individual who demonstrates admirable courage by taking on these major symbols of racism. I am honored to call him a friend and fully support him. The time for change is now and we need the momentum created by Bubba and others to lead all people to a better place.”

The WWT Raceway is also standing in solidarity saying in a statement, “We have worked closely with him throughout his career and have always stood behind him as he pursued his dreams. His maturity and poise in handling this situation shows that he is a strong young man who is respected by those of us who have the pleasure of calling him a friend.”

“I just wanted to show whoever it was that you’re not going to take away my smile and I’m going to keep on going.”

In a call with the media earlier today, NASCAR President, Steve Phelps, wouldn’t go into details about the investigation but says they will use every effort to find out who is behind this.