Nathaniel Hendren changes plea to guilty in fatal shooting of fellow officer Katlyn Alix

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Former St. Louis police officer Nathaniel Hendren has changed his plea to guilty. He’s accused of shooting a fellow officer Katlyn Alix to death while he was on duty.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office had charged Hendren with involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action. Hendren will serve seven years after pleading guilty. It’s part of a pre-arranged plea agreement. The family gave 19 impact statements.

Officer Alix died on January 23, 2019, after being shot. Hendren claimed they were playing with a gun and that he accidentally shot Alix in the chest. Another on-duty officer was also in the apartment on Dover in south St. Louis.

Fox 2 was the first to report about a civil lawsuit against Hendren. The lawsuit also named Hendren’s partner, who was with him during the shooting, and their supervisor. That suit has raised questions about Hendren’s mental health and whether he should have even been a police officer. After that lawsuit was filed, Hendren’s attorney said the civil lawsuit was “rife with inaccuracies.”