National attention given to two St. Louis restaurants

ST. LOUIS – Two St. Louis restaurants, one old and one new, are receiving national attention.

Tempus and Gioia’s Deli couldn’t be more different, but one thing they have in common is good food and that’s all you need for people to find you.

Tempus was placed at number 6 on the list of top 10 new restaurants in the United States by USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice awards.

Tempus opened in fall 2020 amid the pandemic. They have been doing take-out only from their kitchen window. Some of the items on the menu at Tempus are lamb belly steam bunns, hokkaido scallops, cassoulet, beef rib, celery root shawarma and more.

In Food & Wine magazine they released their “Best Sandwiches in Every State” list and called Gioia’s Deli’s hot salami sandwich Missouri’s finest.

The restaurant opened on The Hill in 1918 and Alex Donley is the fourth-generation owner. Donley said the key to their hot salami sandwich is once it’s cooked it never cools down. It’s sliced right in front of the customer.