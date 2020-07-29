National Chicken Wing Day: Restaurants offering free wings, deals Wednesday

ST. LOUIS – Time to put the bib on!

Wednesday, July 29 marks national Chicken Wing Day and to celebrate some restaurants are offering some delicious deals to keep you full and satisfied.

Applebee’s is offering customers a buy one, get one free deal on any of their wing options. The offer is valid for online orders only or on Applebee’s mobile app.

Hooters will offer you 10 free boneless wings with the purchase of any 10 wings if you dine at participating locations.

Buffalo Wild Wings is giving away six free wings with the purchase of any size order of wings. This offer is available for dine-in or pick up orders.

At Wingstop, you can snag five free wings with any purchase on National Chicken Wing Day. Also, Wingstop will be donating $1 per transaction up to $100,000 to go to local charities through Wingstop Charities.