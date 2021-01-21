National Institute of Health asks people recovered from COVID still experiencing symptoms to take a survey

A patient is helped by physical therapist Chris Collard to walk down a hallway at a field hospital operated by Care New England in a former bank call center to handle a surge of COVID-19 patients in Cranston, R.I. (AP file Photo/David Goldman)

ST. LOUIS – The Director of the National Institutes of Health Francis Collins is urging recovered COVID patients who are still experiencing prolonged symptoms to tell their story.

Collins asks that people fill out a survey on the NIH website. He says the information is essential to learning all we can about how the virus leads to such widespread symptoms.

The information can also help researchers develop ways to better treat or prevent the symptoms.

The most common symptoms among so-called “long haulers” are fatigue, shortness of breath, trouble sleeping and “brain fog” or difficulty thinking clearly.

Click here for the survey.