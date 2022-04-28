ST. LOUIS – Many people have a hard time finding a good home. Housing is more expensive these days, but discrimination is also a problem. A Missouri lawmaker pointed that out on Wednesday.

National leaders will speak at a conference on Thursday. The Metropolitan St. Louis Equal Housing and Opportunity Council will celebrate the 30th anniversary of a Fair Housing Conference. Before the pandemic, the council fought discrimination against people with low-income Section 8 housing vouchers. After that, they helped people whose income was affected by the pandemic.

But on Wednesday Missouri Republican Representative from St. Louis County Shamed Dogan pointed out more discrimination. This time against LGBTQ neighbors.

“You can be denied housing in the state of Missouri for who you are and who you love in the state of Missouri today. Perfectly legal,” Dogan said.

He tried to outlaw this form of housing discrimination during the discussion of transgender youth in sports. That proposal failed.

Thursday’s virtual conference is from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Click here to register.