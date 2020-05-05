National Museum of Transportation offers chance to drive Chrysler turbine Ghia Coupe

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – You can drive a 1960s Chrysler turbine from the National Museum of Transportation.

There is an online auction going on to give you the chance to win a car lover’s dream.

“Being closed during this time of COVID crisis we wanted to come up with a creative way that people could experience the museum and one of the things we came up with is letting someone drive this one of a kind classic car the turbine,” said Amber Johansen, director of advancement for the National Museum Of Transportation.

The Chrysler turbine Ghia Coupe is on the Museum of Transportation website from May 8 through May 15.

The 42-acre site has been telling the history of transportation in the United States for 76 years, with a collection of planes, trains, and automobiles.

“So, the turbine is a unique car cause Chrysler only made 50 of these vehicles and when they didn’t go into production, they destroyed all except for nine of them. So, nine of them now live in museums or private collections,” Johansen said. “This is the only one available for the public that is also drivable. So, a volunteer at the museum has restored this vehicle and done a wonderful job of upkeeping over the years. So, it does run, and it sounds like a jet airplane when it turns on. It is not very fuel-efficient.”

It’s an automobile from another era and your opportunity to drive it and imagine the world that might’ve been is here.

“You will be supervised, and a member of our team will be with you on campus on the National Museum of Transportation’s campus driving the vehicle. So, you’ll meet a turbine expert, someone well versed in this car. A chance to drive the vehicle and a photo opportunity with you or your family, whoever you chose to drive this car,” Johansen said.