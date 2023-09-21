ORANGE COUNTY, N.Y. (PIX11) —- Two adults died and more than 40 other people were hurt when a charter bus carrying students from Long Island to a band camp overturned down an embankment on a New York highway Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The bus crashed on Interstate 84 just outside of Middletown in Orange County at 1:12 p.m., police said. It was one of six buses carrying students from Farmingdale High School to a band camp in Greeley, in northeastern Pennsylvania, according to the school district.

Five students were hospitalized in critical condition after the crash, officials said.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said a faulty front tire may have contributed to the crash, according to the preliminary investigation.

Video taken from news helicopters showed the bus lying on its side in trees and shrubs yards off the road in the median between the westbound and eastbound sides of the highway.

I-84 is closed at exit 15 while authorities investigate the scene. The National Transportation Safety Board is sending a team to investigate the crash, U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer said.

Hochul said she sent the Division of Homeland Security to help local authorities with the investigation.

“I have been briefed on the tragedy in Orange County where a bus filled with high school students was involved in an accident, leading to injuries and one fatality … We are grateful for the first responders whose speedy action saved lives and we will continue to support them however necessary. Our hearts are with all who are impacted by this horrific situation,” Hochul said in a statement.

Injured students were sent to a reunification center at the SUNY Orange campus on Conkling Avenue in Middletown to meet up with their parents, officials said.

Middletown Mayor Joseph DeStefano said parents can contact Orange County Emergency Management at 845-615-0400 for details on reuniting with their children.

Students from the other five buses are headed back to Farmingdale High School.

Bruce Blakeman, the executive of Nassau County where Farmingdale is located, expressed his sympathy to the families of those involved.

“Nassau County has mobilized all of our resources to assist during this tragedy. Please pray for the injured,” Blakeman said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for updates.

–Associated Press material was used in this report.