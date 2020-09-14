11-year-old girl falls 70 feet off Utah hiking trail

by: Emma Johnson and Nexstar Media Wire

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (KTVX) — An 11-year-old girl suffered serious head injuries Sunday after falling 70 feet at Stewart Falls hiking trail in Utah.

The girl was carried out and flown by helicopter to a local hospital, where she was in critical condition, said Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

After falling from the top of Stewart Falls, located above Sundance Resort, the child was reportedly going in and out of consciousness, Cannon said.

North Fork Fire Department and Intermountain Life Light assisted the Utah County Sheriff’s Office during the rescue.

