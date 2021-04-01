13-year-old ID’d as person fatally shot by police in Little Village

CHICAGO — A 13-year-old was identified as the person who was shot and killed by Chicago police in Little Village.

The boy was identified as Adam Toledo by the medical examiner’s office.

On Monday, Chicago police fatally shot an armed person, and arrested another, after a “confrontation.” Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert around 2:30 a.m. Monday on the 2400 block of South Sawyer Avenue. Police said 10th District officers arrived to the scene and saw two males in a nearby alley. One armed offender fled from the officers.

According to police, a foot pursuit ensued which resulted in a confrontation in the alley of the 2300 block of South Sawyer Avenue. The officer fired his weapon striking the offender in the chest, police say. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second person was arrested, according to police spokesman Tom Ahern, who shared a photo of a gun allegedly recovered at the scene.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability will investigate the shooting.

The officer involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for a period of 30 days.