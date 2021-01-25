15-year-old dies after fight in Louisiana Walmart; 4 girls arrested

Lake Charles, La. (KLFY) — Four juveniles have been arrested after a 15-year-old girl died following a fight that led to a stabbing inside a Louisiana Walmart on Saturday.

The four suspects, girls ages 12, 13 and 14, were booked into the juvenile detention center, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

One was charged with second-degree murder, and three were charged with principal to second-degree murder.

The unidentified victim died of her injuries after being transported to a local hospital, detectives said.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said at a press briefing late Sunday that knives were stolen “from the actual store where they were.”

“This is just a problem we’re having with kids having access to weapons. In some cases, stealing weapons,” Mancuso said. “It’s really heartbreaking when we have to come in and pick up the pieces because so many families are damaged after this.”