$2 million worth of meth, fentanyl seized in I-70 traffic stop outside of Indianapolis

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. (WCIA) — An Indiana State Trooper stopped a van headed to Indianapolis Monday afternoon that was carrying over 200 pounds of illegal drugs.

A press release from Indiana State Police says the traffic stop took place around 1:30 p.m. Monday on I-70 at the Route 39 exit in Hendricks County. That’s less than 10 miles from Indianapolis.

Troopers say 32-year-old Ester Osegueda, of Porteville, Cali., was the driver of a Chrysler van. They add 27-year-old Adam Lopez, of Tulare, Cali., was a passenger in the car.

Detectives say the car was pulled over because of improper lane usage.

Investigators say while speaking with the two, troopers found signs of criminal activity and searched the van.

Police say around 134 pounds of methamphetamine and 90 pounds of fentanyl were hidden in the back trunk. Troopers say the narcotics came from Memphis and were being taken to Indianapolis.

Detectives say the estimated value of the drugs is over $2 million.

Both Lopez and Osegueda were arrested on felony charges of dealing drugs. They were booked at the Hendricks County Jail.

Osegueda

Lopez