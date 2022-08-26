UPDATE: The five people involved in the SUV crash into Duck Creek on Monday that killed two people are a mother and her four children, according to Davenport Police.

The mother who died in the crash is Ashley Taylor, 31, of Davenport. The 12-year-old passenger who died is Andre Grady.

A 10-year-old passenger was transported to a local hospital and later flown to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics with life-threatening injuries.

A nine-month-old and an eight-year-old were transported to a local hospital, treated and released for minor injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

EARLIER UPDATE

EARLIER UPDATE

(photo by Mike Colón)