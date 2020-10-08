2nd presidential debate will be virtual amid concerns about Trump’s COVID-19

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The Commission on Presidential Debates said the second Trump-Biden debate will take place virtually, amid concerns about Trump’s COVID-19.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said on Tuesday he and President Donald Trump should not have their scheduled debate on Oct. 15 if Trump still had the coronavirus infection at that time.

The nonpartisan debates commission made the announcement Thursday morning, a week before the two were scheduled to face on in Miami. The candidates will “participate from separate remote locations,” while the participants and moderator remain in Miami, the commission said.

Trump was diagnosed with the coronavirus a week ago and said he looked forward to debating Biden on stage in Miami, saying, “It will be great!”

Read the debates commission’s full statement

“In order to protect the health and safety of all involved with the second presidential debate, scheduled for October 15, 2020, The Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) announced the following today: The second presidential debate will take the form of a town meeting, in which the candidates would participate from separate remote locations. The town meeting participants and the moderator, Steve Scully, Senior Executive Producer & Political Editor, C-SPAN Networks, will be located at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County in Miami, Florida. The White House Pool will provide coverage of the second presidential debate.” THE COMMISSION ON PRESIDENTIAL DEBATES

