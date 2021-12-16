3 arrested after apparent drug-related deaths of model, friend in LA

The circumstances surrounding the deaths of the two women, 24-year-old model Christy Giles and her friend, 26-year-old interior designer Hilda Marcela Cabrales, had been under investigation since last month. (File/Getty)

(KTLA) – Three men have been arrested in connection with the deaths of two women whose families believe they were drugged during a night out before being dropped off at different hospitals, Los Angeles police announced Thursday.

The circumstances surrounding the deaths of the two women, 24-year-old model Christy Giles and her friend, 26-year-old interior designer Hilda Marcela Cabrales, had been under investigation since last month.

The Los Angeles Police Department said Thursday it is believed both women were given drugs and overdosed. The women were taken to Los Angeles-area hospitals more than 12 hours after friends and family had heard from them.

On Nov. 13, masked men in a black Toyota Prius with no plates dropped off Giles’ body outside a hospital in Culver City.

Two hours later, Cabrales was left unconscious and in critical condition at a different hospital in West Los Angeles. Cabrales died later that month after being declared brain-dead.

The pair had been at a warehouse party when they met a man and planned to go to an after-party in the Hollywood Hills together, Giles’s husband, Jan Cilliers, previously told KTLA.

LAPD said the women overdosed at a home in the 8600 block of Olympic Boulevard in West Los Angeles.

Cilliers had told KTLA that heroin was found in his wife’s system, but indicated neither of the women would ever take the drug.

With help from the LAPD-FBI Fugitive Task Force, three men were named as suspects.

Police arrested 37-year-old David Pearce, 47-year-old Michael Ansbach and 42-year-old Brandt Osborn in connection with the deaths.

Pearce faces a manslaughter charge and was being held on $1 million bail. The other two men were booked on suspicion of being an accessory to manslaughter and were each being held on $100,000 bail, according to LAPD.

“Based on the investigation, the LAPD is concerned that there could be other victims in our community who could have been drugged by one or more of these men,” LAPD said.