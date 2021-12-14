3 voters from Florida retirement haven charged with voter fraud

FILE – People sit in an outdoor dining area of a restaurant in the Lake Sumter Landing Market Square, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in The Villages, Fla. Three voters from the Florida retirement community that’s a GOP stronghold have been arrested on charges of voting more than once. The arrests come weeks after Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made a pledge to create a law enforcement agency to investigate election crimes, despite there being little evidence of such in the Sunshine State. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

THE VILLAGES, Fla. (AP) — Three voters from a Florida retirement community that’s a GOP stronghold have been arrested on charges of voting more than once.

The arrests come weeks after Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made a pledge to create a law enforcement agency to investigate election crimes, despite there being little evidence of such in the Sunshine State.

The three voters — all residents of The Villages area — were arrested over the past two weeks.

They were each charged with casting more than one ballot in the 2020 election after complaints were filed by the Sumter County Supervisor of Elections.