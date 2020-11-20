$38.5 million of CARES Act funding to be redistributed in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas’ State Finance Council approved moving $38.5 million of CARES Act funding today.

Governor Kelly and top lawmakers approved the money for public health and businesses.

The money is part of more than $1 billion of CARES Act money.

It had been set aside for preventing evictions and remote learning.

The funds, originally set aside for other programs, had not been used so the council is moving it to other areas.

$7.5 million will go to hospital surge platforms. This money will be used for patient transfer and beds, as well as trailers for testing and vaccine sites.

The money will be divided this way:

$5 million will go to local health departments

$4 million will go to safety net clinics

$7.5 million will go for hospital surge platforms

$2 million will go to nursing homes

$4 million will go to about 200 restaurants and bars that have not received CARES Act funding

$5 million for about 500 movie theaters

$4 million for the state’s six largest music venues and one large production company

$2 million for PPE manufacturing

$5 million for private colleges